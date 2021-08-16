A Grantham area pub has reopened its doors after closing following a zero food hygiene rating.

The Manners Arms in Knipton welcomed customers back in over the weekend after receiving a zero food hygiene rating from the Food Standards Agency.

The inspection took place on June 30, with the overall assessment being that "urgent improvement" was necessary.

The Manners Arms, image via Google Streetview. (50257544)

In all three categories for inspection, which are hygienic food handling, cleanliness and condition of facilities and building, and management of food safety, the report deemed that "major improvement" would be needed.

In a Facebook post last Friday, the Manners Arms confirmed that the most recent landlord of the pub, Reg Gambier, had decided to leave.

The post also confirmed that the pub would reopen from Saturday with a limited light snack menu.

Darren Goodey commented on the post, saying: "New start for the Manners. It had to be done. I'm sure you will get the clientele back.

"Good luck, believe in your locals. Bring back the Manners as it used to be, plus improve. Very simple, great customer service."

The Manners Arms thanked their customers for their support on Saturday, stating that it was "lovely to see the locals back".