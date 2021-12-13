A Grantham pub was closed for six hours on Sunday after a rodent was spotted in the building.

Wetherspoon pub The Tollemache Inn, on St Peter's Hill, was closed between 8am and 2pm after the rodent was seen.

A Wetherspoon spokesman said: “ A rodent was spotted in the pub’s customer area and we took immediate steps to deal with the situation by calling in a pest control expert to investigate.

“The pest control expert is confident it is a one off and that there is no evidence that this is a bigger issue for the pub.

“It is believed that the rodent entered the pub from outside while the doors were open during the time the pub’s cleaners were there.”

“It is once again open."