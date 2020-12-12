A Corby Glen pub has created a Christmas display using community creations.

The Woodhouse Arms recently asked the community to send in their snowflake creations to help them create a ‘Woodhouse Winter Wonderland’ display.

Everyone who sent in a snowflake was also entered into a prize draw with the chance to win a £50 dining voucher for their family to use when the pub reopens.

The Woodhouse Arms' advent window was made with community help. (43427750)

The display was unveiled on Monday and will stay until Christmas as part of the Corby Glen advent trail organised by the village.

Although the Woodhouse Arms, like many other pubs across the county, is currently closed due to tier three restrictions, they are “hopeful [the display] will bring light and warmth to residents and visitors travelling through the village.”

The initiative was even mentioned on BBC Radio 1 on Sunday.

Owner Ian Clayton said: “We’re overwhelmed by the quantity of snowflakes we’ve received for our Woodhouse Winter Wonderland display.

“Although times are tough, especially for those in the hospitality industry, we hope this will bring joy to people passing our building.

“It’s fantastic to see our community coming together to create a trail of advent windows which families will be able to explore until Christmas Day.

“We hope this will end a difficult year the right way and are grateful to the organisers of this idea. Let’s hope it becomes an annual tradition for Corby Glen!”