The Black Dog pub in Grantham evacuated on Christmas Eve after fire alarm accidentally set off

By Katie Green
Published: 11:53, 28 December 2022
 | Updated: 12:14, 28 December 2022

A Grantham pub had to shut its doors on Christmas Eve after the fire alarm was set off accidentally.

The Grantham fire crew were called to The Black Dog pub on Watergate at 5.04pm and the pub was later evacuated later.

This was because a "break-glass call point was activated accidentally", Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue confirmed.

The Black Dog, Watergate, Grantham. (54748865)
The pub remained closed for the rest of the day.

A spokesperson from the pub said: "The alarm had to be reset.

"By the time it was reset, the town was dying down."

