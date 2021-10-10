A Nottinghamshire pub helped inspire a novel that is now selling internationally.

Richard Coppin, formerly of Balderton, now of Grantham, published his book ‘The Curse of Beckett’s Wood’ last year after taking inspiration from The Five Bells.

He recently visited the Bassingham pub which inspired The Golden Goose, the pub in his novel.

Author Richard Coppin and The Five Bells landlady Di Govier (51951703)

Richard said: "Just recently we were invited by friends to The Five Bells in Bassingham for a meal, just north of Newark, a hop and a skip from Stapleford Woods.

"I recalled to our friends how this pub was the inspiration for the Golden Goose; the piano playing George in the story was a real-life George who, back in the day, was in full throw playing the piano to a rowdy bunch of farm hands when, as a teenager, I dropped in on my bicycle ride for a quick half.

"Two hours later after singing my throat hoarse and much the worse for drink, I swayed back home on my bike to Balderton with only the light of the stars to guide my way home."

Richard Coppin's book, The curse of Beckett's Wood (51951709)

Richard told this story to the landlady, Di Govier, a few days later and then organised a meeting.

He said: "She took a couple of copies of my novel off me which I happily signed and posed outside with her for a photograph, she saying how glad she was that the pub had played such an important part in the crafting of a novel; something that didn't happen to her every day.

"Mark, the restaurant manager even said that on certain nights the ghostly presence of old George, the piano playing farmer could be heard knocking glasses off their shelves."

The book is now available all over the world, with copies being sold in the USA, Canada, Australia and all across Europe and South Africa.