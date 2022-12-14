A Caythorpe pub held its first Christmas market last week to raise money for a disabled animals charity.

The Waggon and Horses Indian Bar and Grill held the Christmas market on Friday, December 9, and raised £210 for Pumpkin and Friends charity.

A spokesperson from the pub said: "The event went well and the stallholders and visitors all had a good evening.

A great turnout for the pub's first Christmas market (61322981)

"I think it's very important to raise money for Pumpkin and friends to give disabled animals the chance to live a happy life."

The market held the market in the pub garden with stalls from local crafts people.