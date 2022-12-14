The Waggon and Horses Indian Bar and Grill in Caythorpe holds first Christmas market for disabled animals charity Pumpkin and Friends
Published: 13:00, 14 December 2022
A Caythorpe pub held its first Christmas market last week to raise money for a disabled animals charity.
The Waggon and Horses Indian Bar and Grill held the Christmas market on Friday, December 9, and raised £210 for Pumpkin and Friends charity.
A spokesperson from the pub said: "The event went well and the stallholders and visitors all had a good evening.
"I think it's very important to raise money for Pumpkin and friends to give disabled animals the chance to live a happy life."
The market held the market in the pub garden with stalls from local crafts people.