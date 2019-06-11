Pub near Grantham hit by flash floods
The Red Lion Inn at Newton near Grantham has been hit by flooding overnight.
Le-Anne Askew, who only took over as landlady in January along with husband Craig Askew, said: "We came downstairs this morning to see the hallway carpet floating and water covering the dining area."
A fire crew from Billingborough arrived at the scene to help.
Le-Anne added: "The fire crew were fantastic. They arrived almost straight away. They went to help out the cottage opposite who were also flooded but as the cottage has flooded before, residents from the village had already been to place sandbags in front of the cottage to help.
"They then came to help us and drained the rooms affected. They even using shovels to scrape the mess left behind and one of them even offered to nip home to get his wet vacuum for us to use."
Staff are now in a race against time to get the dining room area sorted out before Father's Day on Sunday but are remaining defiant.
Le-Anne added: "We still hope to open this evening and we have invited the firefighters to join us for a pint to thank them for everything they did for us today. Bring your wellies."
Photos: Darron Quinn
