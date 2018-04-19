Pub near Grantham to stage beer festival

An award winning and popular village pub is to stage a beer festival to celebrate being one of the best rural craft beer pubs in the country.

The Geese & Fountain at Croxton Kerrial was one of four finalists in this year’s national business awards from SIBA, the Society of Independent Brewers.

To celebrate, the pub will stage a beer festival over the May Day Bank Holiday, starting on Thursday May 3 when it opens its doors at 11am, right through until Monday night. More than 20 beers that were also finalists in the SIBA Awards will be served – in cask, keg, bottles or cans. There will also be music, a BBQ and family games and activities on Bank Holiday Monday, May 7.

Landlord Nick Holden said: “Though we did not win, everyone at the Geese & Fountain is delighted to be nominated, and making the ‘final four’ is a testament to the hard work that goes in to selecting, selling and serving some fantastic beers.

“It’s wonderful to have that hard work recognised.”

He added: “The full beer list to be confirmed nearer the time. For now, save the dates and clear your diary. The nation’s best independent beers are coming!”

The Bank Holiday beer festival follows the Geese & Fountain receiving the 2018 overall Pub of the Year award from the Vale of Belvoir Campaign for Real Ale. A presentation will be held on Friday April 27 at 9pm, with events starting at 8pm.