A landlord says it is “unfair” that people should complain about noise from his pub when Covid restrictions mean he can only serve customers outdoors.

Mark Inman, of the Waggon and Horses in Caythorpe, says he is abiding by the restrictions placed on him by the Government, which eased lockdown rules last week.

South Kesteven District Council installed sound monitoring equipment after receiving complaints from nearby residents, but says levels have not been high enough for it to take action.

The Waggon & Horses pub, in Caythorpe, has extended its capacity by 96 square metres with the steel giant (37690364)

Mr Inman said: “We are a public house trading from our garden, adhering to Government guidelines, the only way possible we can trade at the moment.

“We can only trade outside so volume of people on the premises will be much higher than if we could use the whole premises.

“We feel as if the Government are giving us a chance to trade but South Kesteven District Council should monitor this at a time when the premises can trade fully. It feels unfair after being unable to trade for nine months.

“We have more people outside than we would normally because we cannot trade indoors. We play music through an iPod while people are dining. There are children playing and there will be a little bit of noise from time to time.

“The pub is doing well at the moment and we just want to be given a chance.”

The district council says it has followed procedure following complaints about noise. A spokesperson said: “SKDC has followed due process and the use of noise monitoring equipment was part of that. The information that the council has to date in connection with this matter does not warrant any formal action being taken.”

The pub installed an outdoor bar and marquee in its garden last year when the first lockdown restrictions were eased.

Loveden Heath district councillor Penny Milnes said: “There have been some residents’ representations which SKDC has looked into in line with due process. An ongoing balance will need to be met between the needs of the business and residents’ amenity.”