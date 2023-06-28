A pub has been awarded CAMRA pub of the year.

The Wheel Inn, in Branston, found out it won Vale of Belvoir CAMRA Pub of the Year last weekend.

Dave Bates, who has only owned the pub since September last year with his wife Sarah, was “overwhelmed” when he was told the news.

Sarah (left) and Dave Bates (right).

He said: “We were serving our traditional Sunday roasts when Eddie Fendel (Vale of Belvoir CAMRA chairman) came in for a quiet lunch and wanted a chat.

“We sat down and he broke the news to me.

“Sarah and I only took the pub on last September and having never been in the trade before, we had a lot of mountains to climb.”

The pub will be holding its official presentation on Saturday, July 1, at 8.30pm.

A Google Street view of the Wheel Inn in Branston.

Local musician Darren Hall, also known as Flying Solo, will be performing during the evening.

The pub will now be put forward to the regional awards.

Dave added: “To have won our local area in our first year is amazing and so getting any further is not expected, but great to be in the running.”

A “major” celebration is also being held on August 18 and August 19 as the pub will be holding Auguztfest.

An Oompah band will be performing on the Friday, live music will be performed through Saturday and there will also be “lots of sausages and sauerkraut and of course traditional steins of beer”, added Dave.