With Covid cases on the rise in South Kesteven, hospitality businesses in the area are resigned to the prospect of more restrictions after a torrid two years.

This week, it was announced by Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunakthat there will be additional help for the hospitality and leisure sectors in England following days of urgent lobbying from MPs, firms and industry officials.

It includes one-off grants of up to £6,000 per premises for businesses in the affected sectors in England, which the Treasury expects will be administered by local authorities and will be available in the coming weeks.

Mr Sunak’s announcement follows crisis talks with business leaders after he cut short a Government business trip to California.

The Government also intends to use taxpayers’ cash to cover the cost of statutory sick pay for Covid-related absences for firms with fewer than 250 employees.

It was also confirmed this week that anyone with Covid in England will be able to stop self-isolating after seven days instead of ten, if they test negative twice. The announcement, made on Wednesday, came after rising cases caused shortages of staff for businesses and across the country’s health services.

Hospitality businesses in Grantham fear that more restrictions could be on their way after Christmas.

Joe Walker, of the Fox and Hounds in Old Somerby, said: “2019 was probably my best year ever. We were breaking records left , right and centre. 2020 came and obviously that went with Covid.

“Against my best year, we are 10 per cent down, which, in my opinion, isn’t that bad. Over the last month, I’ve had quite a lot of cancellations due to people having Covid. Obviously, they can’t come. It’s as simple as that. It is frustrating, but it is what it is. Personally, I think we’re going to get through Christmas, everybody’s going to have their Christmas dinner, then Boris is going to say that the country is shut for the fortnight. I think everybody is probably thinking the same thing in this industry.

“He’s already hinted at a two week shut down. If it is just January, maybe that’s not really that bad. Pubs in January are quieter, so maybe it is best to do it in January not at Christmas.”

“Yes, Christmas has been affected, but not as badly as I expected to be.

“I’ve always enjoyed this trade. I love it when people are happy, but unfortunately Covid is keeping them away too.

“We are fully booked for Christmas Day and Boxing Day we are also fully booked, with no cancellations yet.”

Eddy Pimlott, owner of Nobody Inn in Grantham, said: “We’re busy, it’s just about trying to keep customer confidence. You can see that older people are staying out (of the pubs), because they’re wary about Covid.

“I’m not one of those people that thinks it’s not happening, but let’s just crack on.

“It would’ve been busier. I feel a bit for restaurants, because they’re currently not getting any help and people aren’t going out for a meal at the minute.

“I think we’ve just got to crack on again. Let’s get it over and done with this year.”

Eddy raised the issue of how lockdown and the closing of pubs could impact people’s mental health, especially for those living alone.

He continued: “At the end of the day, I think hospitality would take a shut down in January. I always say you earn twice as much in December to make up for the half of

much that you earn in

January.

“We’ll see. They’re on about a two week lockdown but I don’t think two weeks will make the slightest bit of difference.”