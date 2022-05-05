A planning application is requesting to build three glamping pods in a former beer garden.

The Wheatsheaf Inn on Main Street, Dry Doddington, has requested permission to enhance and reposition its beer garden closer to the pub building and then use the original beer garden area to site three glamping pods for holiday lets.

Each of these pods would be made from timber, and would have a covered veranda at the front with a studio living area/kitchen/sleeping area inside and a bathroom with a shower and toilet.

The Wheatsheaf Inn, Dry Doddington. Image via Google Streetview (56472643)

If permission is granted, relocating the beer garden would allow for the inclusion of covered seating boots, timbing decking and additional seating.

The beer garden will be used to support the activities of the pub, and also allow customers another area for the consumption of food and drinks.