A pub is hosting a weekend of events to celebrate reopening, following a change in management and a £280,000 refurbishment.

The Priory pub, based on Dysart Road, reopened on June 1 and is set to host a launch party this weekend with live music.

Sam Luke is running the pub in partnership with Craft Union, having moved back to the UK just before the Covid-19 pandemic after running pubs in Spain.

The Priory reopened on June 1. (57247492)

Sam had been looking for a pub to run in this country throughout Covid, and was given the chance to do so with The Priory.

He said: “Within like three weeks we were open. We had to move really quickly. From the start of the refurbishment to opening the pub, we had a three week turnaround.

“We were busy for the Jubilee anyway. It’s been really busy. We had people queuing at the door before we even opened. We were still trying to get the final touches ready."

Inside The Priory pub. (57247500)

Sam's mum and friend both have experience of running pubs in Spain, so chipped into help with setting The Priory up for opening, but he has now hired staff and running the place on his own.

Now that things have settled at The Priory under Sam's management, the pub is set to host a three day grand opening event, which starts today (Friday).

Kicking things off on Friday is rock and roll music bingo, followed by a karaoke night with a £50 cash prize for the best singer. Sam said that he intended to make karaoke a regular fixture at The Priory on Fridays.

In the daytime tomorrow, a pop-rock band is set to perform in the beer garden from 3pm, with face painting and a candy floss machine for children.

There will be a fire show in the beer garden on Saturday. (57247497)

Later on from 7pm, a glamorous duo will do meet and greet on stilts by the door before performing a fire show out in the garden as the sun sets. There will also be a DJ playing Motown and Northern soul music.

Finally on Sunday at 2pm, there will be a game of Play Your Cards Right, with a £100 cash prize, followed by a performance from Cassie D at 4pm, singing a range of Motown and Soul tracks.

Sam plans to organise live entertainment every Saturday at the pub, as well as having different themes each week. To find out more, visit: ww.facebook.com/thepriorygrantham/

The Priory beer garden. (57247503)

When asked what can people expect from the pub, Sam said: “Cheap drinks, great atmosphere, great music.”