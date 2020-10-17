A Grantham pub was closed by its owners after it was found to be breaching Covid-19 rules by staying open after 10pm.

The Priory pub, in Dysart Road, was voluntarily closed by the licence holder Ei Group after a police visit to the premises.

The pub was reopened on Wednesday under a new manager.

The Priory pub in Dysart Road, Grantham.

Sergeant Kimble Enderby, alcohol licensing team manager for Lincolnshire Police, said: “Grantham officers visited the pub at 10.35pm on Friday, October 2, and found that it was still open and trading. The front door was open, the lights were on and customers were sat inside drinking alcohol.

“Staff claimed they weren’t aware of the new closing time, despite it being in place for over a week. My team immediately contacted Ei Group, the pub company that controls the licence for this venue. After hearing what officers had encountered, they made the decision to immediately close the pub and remove the designated premises supervisor.”

The owners told police the pub would remain closed until a replacement supervisor was found.

Sgt Enderby added: “By taking swift action to resolve the situation, Ei Group has acted as a responsible licence holder and hopefully this case will act as a deterrent; opening beyond 10pm risks not being able to open at all.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced towards the end of last month that pubs, bars, restaurants and other hospitality venues in England will have to shut at 10pm.

Businesses must also ensure customers are served at tables of no more than six and groups are not permitted to mingle.

Sgt Enderby said: “Officers from the alcohol licensing team, supported by local police, are carrying out patrols countywide to ensure that the 10pm closure time and other vital coronavirus regulations are being adhered to by licensed premises.

“We visit premises where intelligence reports state they have been breaching the new regulations but will also carry out spot checks on pubs; checking they have table service, social distancing and other measures in place. Officers were doing a spot check when they found The Priory still open.

Any licensed premises trading during the current pandemic must ensure that they operate lawfully and follow the Government guidance; it is in place to stop the spread of the virus and protect the public.

“Any licensed venue found to be breaching the regulations or operating unsafely will have robust action taken against them.”

A spokesperson for Ei Publican Partnerships said: “We are delighted a new designated premises supervisor has been appointed. The pub has reopened, operating under Covid-secure measures and welcoming customers old and new.”