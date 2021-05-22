A Grantham pub that was saved following a social media campaign reopened on Monday.

The Three Gables, on Signal Road, was reopened by new landlord and landlady Paul Humphreys and Yvonne Yates. Also at the reopening was Grantham Mayor Councillor Dean Ward.

Although Yvonne and Paul admitted the weeks running up to reopening had been difficult to organise, Paul added: “We had all of our ducks in a row by opening day and it was an amazing feeling, after all that we’d been through, to open the doors and see people waiting outside on the first day. It was brilliant to see all of their smiling faces.”

From left: Yvonne Yates, Brian Plant, Paul Humphreys and Dean Ward. (47344323)

Brian Plant, a regular at the pub, was the man behind the ‘Save the Three Gables’ Facebook page, which gathered support from over 740 people and helped the pub to survive.

Paul added that the campaign had brought in “a lot of new faces”.

“That’s brilliant and I hope that it continues,” he added.

Paul Humphreys and Yvonne Yates. (47344307)

Yvonne thanked local authorities and Molston Coors brewery for their assistance in the reopening, adding: “We have had some fab help.

“It was great to see the mayor there. He was awesome.”

Going forward, the Three Gables hopes to host live entertainment, including gameshow-inspired nights and afternoon bingo. They also plan to start serving food from June.

Yvonne added: “We want to be a community-orientated pub. We’ve had a lot of time to think so we’ve got a lot planned, but we don’t want to give too much away!”