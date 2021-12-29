A pub has confirmed when it will reopen after a fire broke out in one of its outbuildings.

On the morning of December 27, fire services were called to a blaze in one of the outbuildings at the Gregory Arms in Harlaxton.

As a result, the pub was closed, with the outbuilding suffering "severe damage".

Fire engines at The Gregory Arms. Credit: R. S. Mortiss (53969488)

In a statement, the pub confirmed that it would be reopening from Thursday morning.

It said: "Great news! Following the fire in one of our outbuildings yesterday morning, we are delighted to confirm that we shall be reopening our doors from 11am Thursday morning.

"We would like to express a huge thank you to those of you who have reached out with your kind words and support.

Fire engines at The Gregory Arms. Credit: R. S. Mortiss (53969494)

The pub also confirmed that it would be carrying on as planned on both New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.