A Grantham pub spread Christmas joy to children at The Willow’s children’s home in 1996.

Regulars at the Springfield Arms, which is now closed, raised money that would be put towards a new computer for the youngsters in the care home.

Customer John Ferry, who ran a ‘winner takes it all game’ on the Sundays during lunchtime, raised £250 for the Huntingtower Road home’s amenities fund at the time.

Pub staff bring Christmas joy to children in 1996.(61266885)

Pictured above are pub owner Dean Frazier (left) and licensee Bob Frazier handing over a cheque to The Willow’s Children’s home deputy manager Karen Chambers.

50 years ago - Pupils from across town lead carol service in 1972

A children’s choir, formed of school pupils from across town, led a church carol service in 1972.

The carol service, which was held at ChristChurch on Finkin Street, was made up of children from infant, junior and senior schools across Grantham.

The children were accompanied by the Grantham Salvation Army Band, and the performance was conducted by bandmaster Bernard Walker.

Philip Lank was also on piano and Mr W. Allen was on the organ. One song performed by the children, Mary’s Boy Child, was accompanied by guitars played by two members of the New Era Folk Group, Alison Pointer and Margaret Spurr.

Compere Mr C. J. Murden said: “These young people have done a wonderful job, and I would publicly like to thank them for their service to the community."

10 years ago - School opens new centre focusing on creativity

West Grantham Academy St Hugh’s opened a new purpose-build part of the school to let the creativity of their children run wild.

Parents were invited to take a tour of the Elements Centre, which as well as a base for lessons such as beauty, dance and cookery, is where pupils could enter and exit the school.

They were heavily involved in the preparation of the open evening, and also played an integral role during the night.

Canapes were made by students who then served them to visitors. Another group put on a Bollywood-style dance display, while others sang Christmas carols.

Demonstrations were given in the new hair and beauty room, and members of the Young Journalist Academy ran a live blog throughout the evening.

Principal Louise Bennett said she was pleased the event was so well-attended.