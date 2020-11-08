A village pub has started an initiative to help feed the hungry this winter.

The Fox and Hounds, in Old Somerby, will be hosting a food collection point throughout November, which will be donated to those in need through Grantham Foodbank.

Even during the second national lockdown the collection will continue, with the pub placing the food collection bins near a smoking shelter at the rear of the pub.

Joseph Walker and Sarah Frisby with the food collections (42998703)

Donations will be contactless, as people can simply add their contributions to the boxes. These boxes will be sanitised every morning to ensure the process remains Covid-safe.

Manager Joseph Walker said: “During these difficult times everyone should be pulling together to support the Fox and Hounds foodbank appeal.

“Now, more than ever, people need our help.

“Families already struggling will now be at breaking point and here at the Fox and Hounds we are all here to help anyone in need.

“While you are in the supermarket, pick up an item and call into the Fox and Hounds to support our foodbank appeal.”

As well as encouraging locals to donate to the food bins, Joseph suggested anyone could help the hungry this month in their own way.

He said: “Would anyone like to join me? In the month of November put an item in a box every day, for example a tin of soup, a packet of mac cheese, soap, toothbrush, UHT milk etc.

“Then on December 1, donate to your local foodbank or someone maybe that could use a little extra help at this time of year. Get the kids to help you and make it fun.”

The Fox and Hounds joined many local businesses in offering free meals for children during the October half-term after the Government voted to block extending free school meals over that week.