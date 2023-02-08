The managers of a pub have announced it will close after seven months' trading.

Darren Mitchell reopened The Five Bells in Edenham in July but changes to the building lease means he has decided they can no longer continue to run the business.

A social media post read: "We are gutted the village is losing the pub again."

It has been announced that the Five Bells in Edenham will close

At Christmas, Darren and his team offered a 'no one is alone' table for people who didn’t have loved ones to spend Christmas day with.

The pub also offered senior citizens lunches as well as curry nights and entertainment.

Another village pub, The Wheatsheaf Inn in Dry Doddington, also announced its closure recently.

Darren Mitchell and some of the pub team when he reopened the Five Bells in July last year

Now The Five Bells team is selling off items relating to the pub, including parasols, beer mats and drinks glasses, through the 'Five Bells Inn - Edenham' Facebook page.

The pub in Main Street has not yet announced its final day of trading.