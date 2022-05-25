The Lord Harrowby pub will hold a three day beer festival to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

The festival which will run from 12pm on Friday, June 2, until Sunday, June 5, will showcase a variety of 15 real ales on offer outside, and five inside the pub.

Katrina Glover, who owns the pub alongside her husband Nigel, said: "The Jubilee is quite poignant and we will have flags flying.

Owners Nigel and Katrina Glover (right to middle) win Camra Pub of the Year for Grantham. (56887868)

"It is all about community because it is a little backstreet community pub."

The ales have been hand-picked by the couple's son Warren Minns, and the festival will also see hot food being served.

The events on the Friday will "be for the people who are really into their ales," adds Katrina.

The Lord Harrowby. Image via Google Streetview (56541003)

On the Saturday, Grantham band The System will be playing music at 4pm.

To conclude on the Sunday, traditional Irish band Crule Sister will be performing and the festival looks to finish later that night at 10.30pm.

The pub held the beer festival for the first time last year in September 2021, and they have also previously held fundraising events for local charities.

The Lord Harrowby will be holding a three day beer festival in celebration of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. (56884035)

In February earlier this year, the Dudley Road pub was awarded the Camra Pub of the Year for Grantham, and they will now automatically be entered into the regional category to compete against other pubs across Lincolnshire.

Katrina added: "We took it on in January 2021 in the midst of lockdown and then we opened up in the April when the government allowed us to open outside and then we won Camra Pub of the Year for our ten real ales.

"We were quite smitten with that. There are quite a few pubs in Grantham, so I think everyone was quite shocked someone who never ran a pub before got the award."

If you would like to find out more about The Lord Harrowby and other events they are holding, you can find out here.