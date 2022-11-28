A Caythorpe pub will be holding its first Christmas market to raise money for a disabled animals charity.

The Waggon and Horses Indian Bar and Grill in Caythorpe will be holding its Christmas market on Friday, December 9, from 4pm to raise money for the Pumpkin and Friends charity, which raises money to help disabled animals.

The market will be held in the pub garden with stalls from local crafts people.

Waggon and Horses. Image: Google (51455943)

Tracy Dean, a barmaid at the pub, said: "It is the first time we have held the market and I think it will be a lovely atmosphere to get people into the Christmas spirit.

"I have been following Pumpkin on Facebook since she was a tiny puppy and think that Tammie, her mummy, is doing an amazing job raising money for other disabled animals to help with vet fees and to buy wheelchairs and strollers for them.

Pumpkin, the West Highland Terrier. Photo: Tammy Fox (60940291)

"I think when you see her [Pumpkin] you will fall in love with her too."

Pumpkin and Friends is based in Lincoln, and more can be found out about the charity at www.pumpkinandfriendscharity.com/.

Pumpkin, the West Highland Terrier. Photo: Tammy Fox (60940238)

Tammy Fox, who runs the charity, adopted Pumpkin, a paralysed West Highland Terrier, at eight weeks old.

She said: "The charity is so grateful to the Waggon and Horses for organising this fundraising event.

Pumpkin, the West Highland Terrier. Photo: Tammy Fox (60940162)

"Our charity provides help for families with disabled animals. We provide support and advice, financial help towards veterinary costs, wheelchairs and strollers.

"We now have 57 animals we have helped, including a goat called Little Legs."

Little Legs, a disabled goat the charity has helped. Photo: Tammy Fox (60940340)

The charity has so far raised over £25,000 to help other animals with disabilities.