The Tollemache Inn in Grantham is hosting a 12-day real ale festival, featuring ales brewed using only British-grown hop varieties.

The pub in St Peter’s Hill will host the festival from Wednesday, October 12 to Sunday, October 23.

A selection of 20 real ales, including three from overseas brewers (who have brewed their beers in England for the festival) will be available during the festival.

The Tollemache beer festival takes place from October 12 to 23. (59815283)

The overseas brewers are from South Africa, Norway and Australia.

A number of the ales will also be available in the pub for the first time, including some brewed especially for the festival. The ales will cost £1.99 a pint.

The festival line-up includes Jester (Green Jack Brewery), Rebel Flame (Shepherd Neame Brewery), All the Leaves are Brown (Brewster's Brewery), Bonkers Conkers (Greene King Brewery), Hoptober (Coach House Brewery), Kaleidoscope (Lancaster Brewery) and Victory Ale (Batemans Brewery).

The Tollemache Inn (59815289)

The overseas ales are Autumn Amber (Mad Giant Brewery, South Africa), Rav (Telemark Bryggeri, Norway) and Wungong (Nowhereman Brewery, Australia).

Pub manager Steven Hamilton said: "The festival is a great celebration of real ale all made using only British-grown hop varieties.

"It will allow us to showcase a selection of superb ales over a 12-day period and support the British hop industry too.

"The hop varieties include Jester, Fuggles, First Gold, Opus, Goldings and Godiver.

"The ales will be available at great value for money prices."

Customers will be able to enjoy three one-third-of-a-pint ales for the price of a festival pint.

The festival news booklet, which includes the tasting notes for all of the ales, will be available in the pub as well as on the Wetherspoon app and website.

All the ales will be available to order at the bar or via the Wetherspoon app.