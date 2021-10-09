A selection of up to 15 British and Irish real ales will be available at The Tollemache Inn in Grantham during its 12-day real-ale festival.

The Wetherspoon pub in St. Peter’s Hill will host the festival from Wednesday October 20 to Sunday 31 inclusive.

The beers include; Black Sheep Monty Python's Dead Parrot, Wolf Lazy Dog, Rooster's Long Shadow, Thornbridge Shelby, Exmoor Wicked Wolf, Salopian Hop Twister, Bath Queen of Hearts, Bru Brewery Bru Brown Ale and Wadworth Sweet Molly.

They will cost £1.99 a pint.

Among the beers are those suitable for vegans and vegetarians, as well as two gluten-free beers. There will also be a number of beers not previously served in the pub.

The flavours include blackberry, coffee and juniper berries.

Pub manager Steven Hamilton said: "The festival is a great celebration of British and Irish ales.

"It will allow us to showcase an excellent choice of beers over a 12 day period at great value for money prices."

Tasting notes on all of the beers will be available in the pub and on the Wetherspoon app.

Third-of-a pint glasses will be available, allowing customers to sample three beers (one third-of-a pint each) for the price of a pint.

All ales will be available to order via the Wetherspoon app or at the bar in the pub.