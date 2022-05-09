Home   News   Article

Karaoke afternoon in Grantham pub The Lord Harrowby will raise money for charity

By Matthew Taylor
matthew.taylor@granthamjournal.co.uk
Published: 12:04, 09 May 2022
 | Updated: 12:05, 09 May 2022

A pub will host a karaoke afternoon to raise money for a local charity.

This Sunday (May 15), the Lord Harrowby, located in Dudley Road, will host a karaoke afternoon in aid of the BHive Community, a charity that promotes good mental health with a range of services.

Starting from 3pm, the open mic afternoon will give anyone the chance to get up and sing.

The Lord Harrowby. Image via Google Streetview (56541003)
There will be prizes for the best singers of the afternoon, and a collection bucket will go round to raise money for Bhive.

To find out more, visit: https://www.facebook.com/events/1700462303627429

