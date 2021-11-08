A Grantham pub will be hosting a fun day to mark Remembrance Sunday this weekend.

Staff at The Kings Arms, on Westgate, are hoping to raise as many funds as possible for the Royal British Legion.

The fun day on Sunday (November 14) will include a raffle, Bingo, prizes, killer pool and a complementary buffet.

Kings Arms Remebrance Sunday Funday (52914315)

A spokesperson at the pub said: "We are also selling poppies and bracelets throughout this week and and a raffle to boost funds."