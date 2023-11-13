A Grantham pub has been commended for its toilets.

The Tollemache Inn, in St Peter’s Hill, has been awarded a platinum rating by inspectors in the Loo of the Year Awards 2023.

Steven Hamilton, manager of the Tollemache Inn, said: “We are delighted with the award. “Staff at the pub ensure the toilets are in excellent condition at all times and it is great that this has been recognised by the inspectors."

Tom Addlesee, Shift Leader at The Tollemache Inn, Grantham

Loo of the Year Awards inspectors make unannounced visits to thousands of toilet sites across the UK.

Toilets are graded silver, gold, platinum, platinum plus or diamond, with unacceptable toilets not graded at all.

They are judged on certain criteria including décor and maintenance, cleanliness, accessibility, hand washing and drying equipment and overall management.

Toilets at The Tollemache Inn, Grantham

The Loo of the Year Awards 2023 managing director, Becky Wall, said: "The toilets at The Tollemache Inn have been designed and fitted out to a very high standard and are both clean and well maintained.

Tom Addlesee, Shift Leader at The Tollemache Inn, Grantham

"The pub deserves its platinum award."