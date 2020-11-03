A Grantham pub is selling its real ale at 99p a pint in a bid to avoid throwing it away before lockdown kicks in this week.

The Tollemache Inn in St Peter's Hill has drastically reduced its prices on ale to try and sell it before the four week lockdown comes into play from Thursday.

Tollemache duty manager Dan Willis told the Journal: "All our real ale is now 99p a pint. Unfortunately if we don't sell it it will all go down the drain.