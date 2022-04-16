By Ruth Crook, of Grantham Civic Society

The King’s Arms became the Blue Ram for a while in recent decades, but was subsequently returned to its original name.

During the 1730s there were many advertisements in the Stamford Mercury for cock fighting there, when it was very popular.

One advert from 1733 states that ‘A main of 41 cocks on each side to be shown and weighed at John Wilkins’s at the King’s Arms in Grantham, Lincolnshire….between Gentlemen of Lincoln and Grantham for 4 Guineas a battle’.

The Blue Ram Grantham. (56020128)

The list of gentlemen who provided a fighting cock included the familiar local names of the Duke of Ancaster, Marquis of Granby, Sir William Manners, Lord Vere Bertie, Viscount Tyrconnel, Sir Michael Newton, Esqs Edward Turner, Thomas Noble, James Pennyman, William Welby, George Gregory, John Middlemore, John Cholmley, Thomas Trollop, Langford Collins, CheventonHartop, Christopher Nevill, Francis Fane, Harry Pennant, John Barton, Mr Curtis, Dr Richards and Mr Rowland. Mr Peters and Mr Gardner were the feeders.

