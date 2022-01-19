A Grantham pub threatened with closure is to remain open.

BeerHeadz in Watergate will stay open three days a week. The owners say the 'heartwarming response' from regulars and newcomers to the potential closure of the pub means it will remain open but with new opening times.

Pub manager Mark Abbs said: "It was no secret that the future of our pub has been under threat, but the amount of support and custom we have received since the news leaked has been extremely gratifying and ultimately enough to sway the decision firmly towards keeping the doors open”.

BeerHeadz in Grantham will stay open after being threatened with closure. (54370812)

Mark added: “I’m also pleased to announce the fortnightly pub quiz will restart on the 20th, and our ‘Free to Rent’ events rooms will remain available to those in the community looking to organise meetings, clubs, parties or live music”.

BeerHeadZ Grantham, which opened its doors in 2016, is known for serving an ever changing line up of new beers from innovative micro-breweries across the UK.

After winning the CAMRA Town Pub of the Year award 2017 and 2018 and featuring in the national CAMRA Good Beer Guide in 2019, the pub was hit hard by the pandemic and associated restrictions. This triggered a review by the parent company and advance notice was given to the staff last year that it’s future hung in the balance.

The new opening hours at BeerHeadz are Thursdays, 4pm to 10pm; Fridays 4pm to 10pm and Saturdays, 2pm to 10pm.