A pub which was only taken over by its owners a year ago has triumphed in a county-wine search for the best real ale pub.

The Lord Harrowby in Grantham has been awarded the prestigious title of CAMRA Pub of the Year for Lincolnshire.

In February 2022, the Dudley Road pub was announced as the CAMRA Pub of the Year for Grantham, but it has now gone on to win the title for the county.

Katrina and Nigel Glover own the pub, but it is their son Warren Minns who hand-picks the real ales and helps with management.

Owner Katrina Glover with Mayor Graham Jeal and a representative from CAMRA as the Lord Harrowby Pub is announced as Camra Pub of the Year for Lincolnshire. (57853184)

Warren said: "It’s overwhelming. We’ve only had the pub just over a year so to win a prestigious award like this having had to learn everything from scratch just over a year ago is pretty incredible.

"An unrivalled achievement I think."

Owner Katrina Glover with Mayor Graham Jeal as the Lord Harrowby Pub is announced as Camra Pub of the Year for Lincolnshire. (57853130)

The pub will now be entered into the East Midlands category, where it will compete for the title against others pubs across Derbyshire, Leicestershire, Lincolnshire, Northamptonshire, Nottinghamshire and Rutland.

Warren added: "There are some extremely good pubs in that area and just to be competing with them is more than we could have ever wished for."

Owners Katrina and Nigel only took ownership of the pub in the middle of lockdown. It was their first time owning a pub.

Owner Katrina and Nigel Glover (left) with Mayor Graham Jeal (middle) and the owners son Warren (right) as the Lord Harrowby Pub is announced as Camra Pub of the Year for Lincolnshire. (57853205)

Katrina said: "Just to say we’re a little backstreet pub with lots of chimney pots round us that have supported us since day one.

"It’s a community, so it would be awesome if we went further.

"We’re incredibly humbled and proud to be where we are today."

Graham Jeal, the Mayor of Grantham, attended the presentation of the award to The Lord Harrowby and congratulated the owners.

The title of CAMRA Pub of the Year for the East Midlands will be decided at the end of July.