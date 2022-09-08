A workshop open to all will give people the chance to sing with a church choir.

St Wulfram's Church in Grantham is hosting a 'DIY Evensong', which offers the opportunity for the public to sing with the church choir as part of Heritage Open Day.

Historic landmarks across Grantham will open up for free once again this weekend, as part of the national Heritage Open Days scheme, supported by the Grantham Civic Society.

The open rehearsal begins at 3pm, with refreshments at 4pm, before the Evensong service begins at 5.15pm.

The workshop is designed for anyone aged 13 and above, including adults, with a parental consent form required for under-18s. Any enquiries can be sent to Dr Tim Williams, director of music, by emailing: choir@stwulframs.com

St Wulfram’s will be open from 10am until 4pm on Saturday, while people can visit Grantham House between 2pm and 4.30pm on Sunday.

The church is also planning a 'Come and be a Chorister workshop' for boys and girls aged between seven and 13 on Sunday October 9, which is the Royal School of Church Music's International Chorister Day.