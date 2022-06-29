There is work under way on a new project to improve the environment of the River Witham in Grantham.

South Kesteven District Council is inviting the public to join in the Blue Green Corridor project, which extends from Dysart Park through Wyndham Park, into Queen Elizabeth Park and on to the parklands at Belton House - touching green spaces in Stonebridge Close and Sedgwick Meadows.

Councillor Rosemary Trollope-Bellew, SKDC cabinet member for culture and visitor economy said: “We are very fortunate that the majority of this project will improve the natural environment in Grantham, and this is an amazing opportunity for volunteers to help shape the future of such an important river corridor.

The public are invited to join in the new Blue Green Corridor project, to improve the river environment across Grantham. (57644544)

“Lions Environmental is running a recruitment drive and I would urge anyone interested to contact them directly.

"It’s very rewarding work, full training will be given, and you can work either in or alongside the river!

“The first work is to create berms in the river channel, where volunteers will be able to ‘buddy up’ with a member of the works team to learn the techniques involved.

“This will improve the channel to restore what has become a straightened, over-widened section of the river into a more natural environment with more variation.

"In other words, we’re putting the wiggle back into the river.”

The aim is to restore a scenic corridor of green spaces with parks, meadows, wetlands and wooded regions connected by healthy and vibrant river corridor routes.

The project is being funded by the European Regional Development Fund, and is run by a partnership between SKDC, North Kesteven District Council, the Environment Agency and the National Trust, and the Grantham firm Lions Environmental will carry out the work.

Work begins on Wednesday, June 29, in the week-long project to soften hard concrete banks, and improve river flow through Wyndham Park.

Volunteers can get in touch by email at enquiries.lions@gmail.com or call/message Laura Brooks on 07539 636945.

A second scheme will improve the river near St Catherine’s Road and take around three weeks.