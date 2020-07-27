Public can pay respects to Grantham firefighter Pete Scarlett as funeral procession passes along town centre streets
Published: 07:00, 27 July 2020
The funeral of a Grantham firefighter will take place today (Monday), following a procession which will pass through the town centre.
Members of the public will be able to pay their respects to well-known and highly respected Pete Scarlett, who was crew manager at Grantham fire station, as his coffin passes through town on board a vintage fire engine.
Pete died suddenly last month, leaving wife Jackie and daughter Scarlett.
