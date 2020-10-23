A company has outlined its proposal for a 173-acre solar farm off Cliff Lane between Gonerby Moor and Marston, before taking questions from the public.

The consultation event, held virtually by Lightsource BP, began with a video that shed more light on the proposed development, before opening into a Q&A session.

The proposed Gonerby Moor solar installation aims to provide enough clean renewable energy to 14,375 homes, saving 14,600 tonnes of carbon emissions every year, the equivalent of taking 3,250 large family cars off the roads.