Water bosses will be launching a public consultation on plans to build a new reservoir in Lincolnshire.

We first revealed last month that Anglian Water is looking to create a five-square-kilometre reservoir on land close to Donington and Horbling near Scredington, to the east of Grantham.

Farms, an equestrian business and homes could be wiped out if the plans are given the green light. A petition has been set up to fight the proposal.

Anglian Water's proposed reservoir (59899975)

The firm says the reservoir will supply enough water for around half a million homes and forms part of Anglian’s long term Water Resources Management Plan.

Anglian Water is launching a public consultation tomorrow (Wednesday) after developing the plans over the last 10 years and is now ready to share the findings of a detailed site selection study in the autumn, in what will be the first of a multi-phase consultation on the proposals. The consultation ends on December 21.

Dr Geoff Darch, water resources strategy manager for Anglian Water, said: “This project will build on decades of existing investment in resilient infrastructure – like a 400km strategic pipeline which will move water from the north to the south and east of the region, existing networks of reservoirs and water storage, as well as continuing to help customers to reduce demand and driving down leakage to world leading low levels. But we know, that to keep taps running in the future, we’ll need more water storage in our region, in the form of new reservoirs.

“This week a formal public consultation process will begin giving communities and wider stakeholders the opportunity to have their say and to help shape the development of the design of the reservoir and inform the economic, social, and environmental opportunities it could create for the local area.

“We know the effect on those impacted by our proposals including homeowners, landowners and the nearby community because we’ve already been speaking to those most directly affected, to give them the opportunity to ask us any questions about what this might mean for them.

“We are committed to working with everyone as the project develops and want to hear all views on our emerging proposals. Our proposals go beyond just building a new reservoir, we will create new habitats for wildlife and places for people and create great natural places to explore, and exciting new leisure facilities for people to enjoy. The reservoir will help secure water supplies for future generations, in Lincolnshire and across the wider Anglian region, so we can address the challenges of a changing climate, environmental protection and population growth."

The firm says that the reservoir will supply enough water for around half a million homes and will reduce the amount of water taken from rivers and underground aquifers.

It says it will also create a new visitor destination, creating new jobs, and wider economic, environmental, leisure and health benefits for the local community.

The project is linked to the wider regional plan led by Water Resources East. These plans look 25 years ahead, with the objective of ensuring the region is resilient to more frequent episodes of drought brought on by climate change, all while improving environmental protection.

Anglian Water says it has been undertaking a wide range of assessments to identify potential locations for the reservoir. They say the criteria includes considering impacts on people and communities, the needs of the environment, landscape, existing water sources, engineering requirements, flood protection and many other factors. The work has also considered what opportunities the reservoir could create for local communities and the wider region.

As part of this consultation Anglian has provided a very early concept design for the reservoir to help stimulate thought and discussion. It shows some of the potential features they hope to include in the reservoir like wildlife areas, recreation and water sports, green infrastructure like cycleways and renewable energy, and others. This will be developed further as the project progresses taking account of everyone’s feedback.

Further information on the reservoirs and how to get involved can be found at: www.lincsreservoir.co.uk