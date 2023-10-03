Ironstone Energy Ltd has announced proposals to build a new energy plant near Grantham.

The anaerobic digestion plant - proposed to be on land off Gunby Road, near Sewstern - would produce green gas (biomethane) that could “heat a town roughly the size of Grantham”.

The site has been chosen in conjunction with Buckminster Estates, who would be supplying around half of the crop inputs.

The proposed energy plant. Photo: Ironstone Energy

The public are invited to view the plans and meet the Ironstone Energy team at Sewstern Village hall on Tuesday, October 10, from 4pm until 8pm and Wednesday, October 11, from 10.30am until 4pm.

Philipp Lukas, CEO of Future Biogas (owners of Ironstone Energy), said: “Working in partnership with Buckminster, Ironstone Energy’s AD plant would support the local economy and the area’s farming community by creating jobs and demand for local crops, as well as helping improve the UK's energy security and food and farming’s transition to Net Zero.

“We think it's important for this proposed plant to bring benefits to the local community and the wider area.

“This plant would follow the model we've established across other sites of providing a local community fund.

“Every year funds are provided to causes and projects that are important to local people.”

The green gas produced by the plant would be from a variety of energy crops grown as part of a sustainable rotation in the surrounding area.

The crops and the digestate fertiliser by-product are returned to the farm, and help to decarbonise farming activities and support resilient food crop production.

Future Biogas says the project would deliver a range of benefits including the creation of new jobs during construction and operation, a “sizeable” community fund and a programme of “biodiversity enhancements together with native species planting as part of the landscaping scheme.”

The biomethane would replace fossil gas which is imported mostly from outside the UK.

The plant will also operate without subsidies, instead selling its gas via the gas grid.

Douglas Williams, from Buckminster Estates, said: “We’re looking forward to meeting members of the local community to discuss plans for this anaerobic digestion plant.

“The public consultation events seek to inform and explain what is proposed and why.

“We see the green gas proposal by Ironstone as one that can contribute significantly to more regenerative farming operations, enhancing sustainable crop rotations, and orientation to economic, social and environmental measures for the benefit of future generations.”

Information on the proposals can be found at www.ironstoneenergy.co.uk.

Residents are invited to give their feedback on the proposals by visiting the website, by emailing their views to enquiries@ironstoneenergy.com or by calling 01476 855095.

Views can also be sent by post to Freepost Sec Newgate UK Local Ironstone Energy Ltd.