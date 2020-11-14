Public given opportunity to have their say on Lincolnshire Police

Residents across the county are being given the opportunity to have their say on how their communities are policed and where to invest Lincolnshire Police’s limited resources.

This year’s annual survey from the county’s Police and Crime Commissioner will as a range of questions about policing funding and priorities – including how the county’s force has handled the policing of the national lockdown.

Every year PCC Marc Jones embarks on one of the most comprehensive consultations ever undertaken by a PCC and the responses play a significant role in guiding decisions made about policing priorities and shaping the PCC’s council tax and spending plans.

Lincolnshire Police and Crime Commissioner Marc Jones. (28333202)

Last year’s survey saw a response from more than 3,300 people and showed overwhelming support for increased funding from council tax to support policing. Eighty per cent of respondents backed a council tax rise of at least five per cent. In fact, two thirds of participants chose increases of 15 per cent or 20 per cent.

The 4.1 per cent rise in council tax as a result of the survey - which for nearly 85 per cent of residents meant an increase of less than 20p a week – allowed the PCC, in agreement with the Chief Constable, to commit to:

Funding to deliver an additional recruitment of officers in 2020.

Make our roads hostile to criminals hoping to target our community with funding for new marked and unmarked cars fitted with the latest offender detection technology.

Provide the Chief Constable with funding to expand specialist units including firearms, the dog section and the economic crime team take the fight to criminals seize their assets.

Extra funding to recruit and train Special Constables and ‘specialist’ volunteers with further expansion of police cadets.

To build on the work that has made Lincolnshire Police’s 999 call times the envy of other Forces by Investing further in 101 and online reporting tools to improve service to the public.

Participants in the survey will be invited to offer their opinion on whether or not the police should have more powers and resources to address violation of official instructions to self-isolate.

This year’s survey will continue to guide priorities and crucial decision making on where investment should be made, said Mr Jones.

He added: “The response in previous years has been phenomenal and the thousands who took part certainly played an important role in helping me shape the future of their police force.”

“This year will be no different. The people who engage with the research can be confident their opinions will be heard and acted upon and, of course, I would encourage as many people as possible to ensure their voices are heard.”

To complete the survey, please visit: https://lincscrimeandpolicingsurvey2021.questionpro.com