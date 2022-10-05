The public health director for Lincolnshire has warned of two new potential waves of Covid.

Professor Derek Ward reiterated ‘hands, face, space, fresh air’ advice as he acknowledged Covid cases are on the rise, albeit from a very low base.

He urged those who have not been vaccinated, or are eligible for booster jabs, to take up the vaccine to increase their immunity.

Professor Derek Ward, Lincolnshire County Council’s Director for Public Health (53475023)

There are also concerns in public health about a recently strong flu season in the southern hemisphere and whether that may be repeated in the north in the colder months.

Prof Ward added: "The national expectation is that we will see a wave of Covid in October and November. And then hopefully it will drop down, and then another wave in December and January.

"The likely risk is that for people who aren’t vaccinated. It’s really important that everybody gets their vaccination.”

The Omicron BA5 variant is the strand expected to be most prevalent in the future. This strand was responsible for the rise in cases in June and July.

People aged 50 years and older, residents in care homes for older people, those aged five years and over in a clinical risk group and health and social care staff are to be offered a booster dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine between September and December.

As when vaccines were first distributed, priority is being given to older age groups and those in care settings first.

If anyone tests positive for Covid, there is now no statutory requirement to self-isolate, but Prof Ward advocated a cautious approach to reduce the chances of passing it on.

He said: "It would be much better if you stay off or away from the work office until you’re no longer positive.

"If you’re positive, you’re likely to infect other people if you don’t stay away from them. Clearly, it’s a very good idea to protect your colleagues or vulnerable people."

He also said that people worried about the risk of rising Covid infections could choose to wear face coverings in enclosed spaces.

It is not just Covid that the public health director for Lincolnshire has his eye on in terms of potential impact.

He added: "The other risk we’ve got is the southern hemisphere got a lot of flu and it came early in New Zealand and Australia.

"Remember the basics – hands, face, space, fresh air – will work not just for Covid but also other diseases."