The public are invited to join a guided tour through Grantham Cemetery next month.

The 'Voices from Grantham Cemetery' walk, organised by the Grantham Civic Society, will guide visitors through the graves of those who contributed to the town's history, including the Hornsby family, military and civilian war dead and those who died tragically or have unusual monuments.

Grantham cemetery opened in 1857 and now has some 45,000 interments.

Grantham Crematorium.

There are 114 Commonwealth War graves, including some from the camps at Belton Park and Harrowby.

World War Two civilian war dead are commemorated in a separate memorial.

One grave in the cemetery relates to a lady killed in the 1906 Grantham Rail Crash. Their epitaphs tell their stories.

Booking is essential for the guided tour.

The tours, which are free to join, will commence at 4.30pm on Thursday, September 16 and Friday, September 17 and at 10.30am on Saturday, September 18, and is expected to take approximately 45 minutes.

For more information or to book, visit: granthamcivicsociety@virginmedia.com