The town's mayor has revealed plans for a public celebration on the weekend of the King’s Coronation.

Grantham will mark the Coronation of King Charles III with an open air picnic and family entertainment on St Peter’s Hill.

This is set to take place on the afternoon of Sunday May 7, the day after the formal ceremony in Westminster Abbey.

The Charter Trustees of Grantham have confirmed plans for the Coronation. (62739635)

The Charter Trustees of Grantham have applied to close St Peters Hill to traffic from 11am until 4pm on May 7 where entertainment will be provided.

Picnics will be welcome and food vendors will be available to help celebrate the coronation of King Charles III.

Clerk of the Charter Trustees, Anita Eckersly has coordinated the event in association with the

Grantham Lions who have confirmed many entertainers have given their time for free wanting to be part of this special occasion.

The Mayor of Grantham, Councillor Graham Jeal said: “The Charter Trustees felt that we could not allow the Coronation of the King to pass without being celebrated here in Grantham.

“We are expecting bunting, family entertainment and great food - I’d like to thank those from across the community that have worked with Anita to make something happen.”

On the morning of May 7, a service of thanksgiving for King Charles III is planned at St Wulfram’s Church where the Mayor of Grantham, Charter Trustees and other civic groups will be in attendance. Members of the community and civic leaders will be encouraged to attend.

The King has requested that Monday, May 8, should be the “Big Help Out” day where the public are encouraged to get involved with community causes.