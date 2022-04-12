The public is being invited to have its say on the future planning of Grantham town centre.

South Kesteven District Council is offering people the chance to influence how Grantham’s historic town centre will look in future years with a series of design workshops, known as a charrette, which will take place from Thursday, April 21 to Saturday, April 23 in the Guildhall and Jubilee Church Life Centre.

The workshops offer a chance for individuals, businesses and town organisations to have their say on regeneration in the town centre beyond the two major SKDC development programmes currently being delivered. The workshops will be supported by transport, design, retail and landscape specialists.

The future of Grantham town centre will be the focus of workshops later this month. Photo: SKDC (56042732)

The council is also working on its High Street Heritage Action Zone programme, funded by Historic England, and the Future High Streets Fund programme, backed by the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities.

They will collectively deliver about £6.5 million-worth of regeneration works to the town centre, including restoration of historic buildings, improvements to public spaces and the creation of town centre living.

The council secured £5.56 million from the Future High Streets Fund and just over £1 million from the Heritage Action Zone.

The leader of SKDC Coun Kelham Cooke, said: “Both programmes will come to an end in April 2024, but we know that the ambition of Grantham’s businesses and residents will not. It’s a town with an impressive history and we want to ensure it has an equally exciting future.

“We would like to hear from as many people as possible about what they would like to see happen in Grantham beyond the current schemes, to make the very best of the town centre.”

The programme includes walking tours on Thursday morning (April 21), discussions and drawings that afternoon and on Friday (April 22) at Grantham Guildhall, and presentations on Saturday (April 23) at the Jubilee Church Life Centre.

Kevin Murray Associates have been commissioned to run the events. To find out more and reserve a place go to: https://grantham-workshops.eventbrite.co.uk