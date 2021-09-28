Members of the public have already raised £100 by donating their scrap in exchange for a contribution to a local children’s charity.

A charity account has been set up at the Inner Street scrap yard, Grantham, for people wishing to get rid of their unwanted scrap while helping the Grantham Journal Children’s Fund.

Since the charity account went live last month, it has already raised £100.

Ian Selby (50747493)

District councillor Ian Selby came up with the initiative as a way of raising funds for the children's charity.

He is delighted with the response adding: "Wow, I am so chuffed. Thank you very much to all who have helped, especially the team at the scrap yard.

"The children’s fund is a local charity and that for me is so important as every penny goes to the worthy cause and you are helping a local appeal. Furthermore it is often the case that those who have the least give the most.”

The Grantham Journal Children’s Fund, a registered charity, has supported families with disabled children for over 30 years. It relies on fund-raising activities and donations to be able to carry out the work it does.