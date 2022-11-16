South Kesteven District Council has reassured the public that its new offices will still allow for face-to-face customer services.

The council is due to move into their new Grantham headquarters above the Savoy Cinema, off St Catherine's Road, in the New year.

The customer services will be set up by next summer.

The Savoy cinema in Grantham. (43655817)

They will temporarily be based in the former Citizens Advice offices in the Guildhall while work is finished.

Councillor Ashley Baxter told the council's employee committee that keeping in-person interaction was important, given the council’s “dismal” record on answering calls.

“I’m pleased we will still have accessible ground floor facilities open to the public if they aren’t able to get answers on the phone or website,” he said.

“A report coming to council next week says our performance at answering the phones is dismal, so perhaps people will find it quicker to walk down to St Catherine’s Street rather than pick up the phone.”

Deputy chief executive Alan Robinson also gave the meeting an update on the sale of the current headquarters.

He said there had been interest in the premises on St Peter’s Hill, and it was continuing to be marketed.

He added: “Work is progressing well on the new offices, and should be complete by Christmas, allowing us to move across in the New Year.

“We will eventually to move customer services and some public sector partners across, although that will be much later than January.

“The new office will have capacity for around 90 employees, which is around the number who tend to come in currently.

“We recognise we still need to provide face-to-face services.”

Coun Baxter also raised questions about how the £1.3 million that SKDC is being asked to pay back would be funded.

The Greater Lincolnshire LEP provided a £2 million grant for the space on the condition it became a university, however talks to allow this fell through.

He was told that the question couldn’t be answered by that committee.