Several public service websites and phone systems in our area have gone down this morning.

This is reportedly due to a large outage affecting businesses right across Lincolnshire and Leicestershire - with the reason for this not yet known.

The issue is also reported to be affecting councils, schools and libraries.

South kesteven District Council (57499809)

Councils say that the issue should hopefully be resolved soon.

South Kesteven District Council has asked that customers bear with them while the problem is resolved.

Authorities in the South East Lincolnshire Partnership have tweeted: “The council’s internet and site link service providers have advised that there is a large outage impacting a number of organisations in Lincolnshire and Leicestershire.

“During this time, there may be service disruption issues for residents and businesses using our website.

“Our suppliers are working to resolve the outage as quickly as possible and we will update once it has been resolved. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”