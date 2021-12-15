A consultation is under way over proposals to scrap an NHS oral surgery service in Grantham.

The public are being asked for their say on a proposal to reduce Intermediate Minor Oral Surgery Services (IMOS) in Lincolnshire, from five sites to three, with the Grantham service to be stopped.

IMOS are required in instances when surgical treatment in the mouth cannot be done by a general dental practice, but not sufficiently complex to be undertaken in a hospital.

The Maltings Dental Practice. Image via Google Streetview (53737547)

For the last 14 years, The Maltings Dental Practice on Commercial Road, Grantham, has provided IMOS for people in the area. However, under the new proposals, the nearest IMOS site would be in Spalding.

Hayley Drury, clinical lead at The Maltings, said: “Essentially, the purpose of our service is to carry out procedures in a safe manner by a specialised team of clinicians in a dental practice, hence reducing the number of referrals to the local NHS hospitals in Lincolnshire, reducing the cost of treating these patients and more importantly, saving the patients from attending the Oral surgery department at the hospital especially during these difficult times of Covid-19 pandemic.”

Hayley explained that there had always been demand for the services in the area, with the practice receiving referrals for over 4,000 patients in the last 10 years.

She continued: “Our service has been a huge success for the last 14 years, demonstrated by our regular patients’ satisfaction surveys which consistently showed a very high level of patients’ satisfaction with our service.

“We are very concerned that the service capacity will be significantly reduced in Lincolnshire as a whole and the people of Grantham will be deprived of such an important service."

The consultation is taking place as the contractual arrangements for the current IMOS services in the county will soon end.

Having started back in 2008, the consultation states that Lincolnshire's oral health needs "were different to those today" and that "new IMOS services are being developed to meet Lincolnshire’s current and future needs".

The factors considered for the proposals include population and projected population growth, locations with the areas where oral health is poorest and the need is greatest, as well as travel time by car, train and bus.

Hayley added: “We are also very concerned that travel from Grantham area to either of these proposed above mentioned three sites, via bus, car or train will be lengthy for patients and is particularly concerning for the elderly and patients with mobility issues or medical conditions who will just have had an oral surgery procedure carried out.

“We can reasonably predict that the proposal will result in patients either travelling longer distances to and from the proposed site in Spalding or choosing to be treated in Grantham Hospital, placing further strain on our local NHS healthcare services if patients are reluctant or unable to travel or forcing patients to pay privately for their treatment.

“Support from the public will hopefully help retain this great service locally.”

The consultation continues until December 21, and can be found at www.engage.england.nhs.uk/survey/imos-services-lincolnshire/