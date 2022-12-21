A 71-year-old has marked 30 years at the helm of a village pub.

John Fairhurst, 71, of The White Swan in Barrowby has been awarded a prestigious long service award by the pub’s owners Star Pubs & Bars.

He is likely the longest serving publican in the Grantham area.

John Fairhurst pouring a pint. Photo: Ian Hodgkinson (61451962)

The award was given to him by area manager, Dan Littlewood, in recognition of the contribution he has made to the community during his 30 years at the helm.

John, who was chairman of the Grantham and District LVA for five years and is a fellow of the British Institute of Innkeeping, is renowned locally for his passion for beer and pubs.

Whilst at The White Swan, the pub has won the CAMRA Country pub of Year for Grantham in 2011 and been in The Good Beer Guide for the last 20 years.

John Fairhurst (right) with Dan Littlewood outside the White Swan. Photo: Ian Hodgkinson (61451957)

Walking into The White Swan is like stepping back in time. There are hanging baskets and window boxes outside. And instead of live sports on TV inside, there is conversation, darts and Cribbage teams.

The pub is also a meeting place for the local football and cricket teams and somewhere you can occasionally see Morris Men performing. Food is served Wednesday to Saturday and there is an occasional quiz.

The White Swan has raised thousands of pounds for Nottingham Air Ambulance over the years and raises money for the RNLI, prostate, and other cancers.

During the pandemic, John ensured the pub played a key role in the community helping alleviate stress by providing takeaway beer and food, which was very much appreciated by the community.

John Fairhurst celebrates 30 years at the White Swan. Photo: Ian Hodgkinson (61451965)

Prior to taking on The White Swan, John had been bar manager at Stoke Rochford Hall and then took over The White Lion in Colsterworth for a short while.

He relinquished it when the lease came up for The White Swan, where he had had a part time job when he first moved to Lincolnshire as a depot manager.

John said: “I started out in Liverpool in the motor trade and always got a part-time job in a bar wherever I lived as I always enjoyed working in the industry.

The White Swan. Photo: Ian Hodgkinson (61451977)

"I am a fairly social chap and love seeing people enjoying selves. I also love helping give young people their first jobs. I have never advertised for staff, working here has become a right of passage.

"Some employees have even gone on to run their own pubs.

“I really love the traditional character of The White Swan as do my customers, without whom I wouldn’t still be here.

"So thank you to all my regular diners and drinkers for all your support over the years and I look forward to celebrating my anniversary at the pub with you in a few weeks.”

Dan said: “John lives and breathes pubs and real ale, and is well deserving of this award. He gives The White Swan his all and has no plans to retire any time soon.

"So, Cheers John! And here’s to many more happy years behind the bar!”