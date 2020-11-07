Pubs, cafes and restaurants feel the pinch again in second lockdown

Pubs, cafes and restaurants are all feeling the pinch again following the introduction of a second lockdown.

Many establishments are closing down completely for at least four weeks while others aim to remain open and bring in some much-needed revenue through takeaways and deliveries.

But the owner ofChequers and Edward’s pubs in Market Square, Paul Davies, says his businesses are closing for the lockdown. He says when the Government decided to force pubs to close at 10pm it was effectively “cutting their throat”.