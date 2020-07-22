A Year 6 pupil has been awarded his school shield in a socially distanced presentation at home.

Malachi Priest, of Gonerby Hill Foot Primary School, was not able to return to school with his other peers in Year 6 as his brother was shielding.

Instead, the 11-year-old received a surprise visit from his class teacher this week, who presented him with ‘The Wainwright Curriculum Award’.