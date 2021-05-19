A Corby Glen schoolboy is aiming to walk a marathon in May for a charity that helped his family after he contracted meningitis as a baby.

Five-year-old William Butler - who dressed as his hero Captain Sir Tom Moore for World Book Day in March - is walking and cycling 26 miles in May to support Meningitis Now.

William, who lives in Swinstead and learned to ride a bike without stabilisers during the first lockdown, has already walked and cycled 18 miles and raised an incredible £4,132.79.

His mum, Rebecca, said: “William had meningitis as a baby, and thanks to our wonderful GP for acting so quickly he came through it and is now loving life.”

William is now on a mission to surpass his £5,000 target.

Rebecca added: “He’s doing amazing and desperate to reach £5,000. We are holding a quiz night in Bourne at the end of the month. The support so far has been fab.”

If you would like to make a donation, visit: https://tinyurl.com/532vej3