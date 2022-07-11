Primary school pupils created and illustrated a picture book, which was recognised at an international competition.

World Book Day may seem like a distant memory now, but not for Dudley House pupils in Grantham who discovered this week that they had been awarded a selection of books for the school.

The picture book titled ‘Joseph and the Disappearing Vegetables’, that pupils Joshua, Uriah and Florence wrote and illustrated together during the World Book Day celebrations has been award runner up in the Young Creators Category of the International ReadingZone annual competition.

Florence and Joshua with their certificates. (57898934)

The competition judge, Sarah McIntyre, is the author of a wide selection of children’s books.

Sarah said: “This story by Joshua, Uriah and Florence is genius, right from the title and concept to the way the words roll along.

"I love the double mention of the 'delicious, juicy vegetables', it's funny and the repetition makes it so obvious that something really bad is going to happen. And this is rubbed in further with the mention of 'yummy, scrummy vegetables'.

"I like the spooky picture of the robber in the dark rocky cave, and I laughed out loud when everything was patched up quickly and they had vegetable soup. Nice pattern work around the back-cover blurb, too!”

All pupils at Dudley House entered the competition writing either individually or in groups.

Caroline, editor of ReadingZone, said: "These are all strong efforts and we would like to congratulate all your children in making a picture book – something that needs planning, imagination and a good layout with pictures, too – and your children have each succeeded in creating lovely stories with lively, colourful illustrations."

Headteacher, Jenny Johnson, said: "The Dudley House community are exceptionally proud of their pupil’s achievements and the well-deserved recognition that their hard work as received.

"The pupils are amazed that their work has been read by a real-life author and of course they can’t wait for their new books prize to land in their library!"